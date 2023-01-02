Friends to the end! Selena Gomez kicked off 2023 on a fun-filled getaway with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“Fine [call] us a throuple #foreverplusone,” the Disney Channel alum, 30, wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram pics on Monday, January 2, as she posed with Nicola, 27, and her husband, 23.

The Welcome to Chippendales actress played into Gomez’s humorous caption, quipping in the comments section, “Facts 💘💘💘🤣.”

Gomez shared another glimpse of the group’s New Year’s Eve celebrations with a slideshow of beachside photos. In one snap, the Texas native and Brooklyn faced off in an intense game of Jenga in the sand. Another pic showed Gomez and Nicola smiling beside pal Raquelle Stevens.

The Bates Motel alum uploaded her own series of photos from the holiday trip via Instagram, gushing over her friends in the caption. “Love you so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” Nicola wrote on Monday.

When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the actresses partied in matching outfits. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses!” Gomez captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, January 1, as both she and Nicola showed off their toned legs in metallic mini dresses. “Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!”

Nicola echoed the sentiment in a comment, writing, “I love you my angel forever!!!”

The Only Murders in the Building star and her BFF cemented their bond even further by getting matching “angel” tattoos on their arms.

Before joining Gomez for the new year, Nicola and Brooklyn celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. The twosome tied the knot in Florida in April 2022 after nearly three years together.

The British model’s mother, Victoria Beckham, recently opened up about the “beautiful” wedding during an interview with Today. “As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?” the Spice Girls singer, 48, gushed in October 2022, adding that and husband David Beckham were “cherishing every moment” with their three younger children: Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.

According to the designer, the Beckhams are a close-knit family. “It’s all about communication and being present as a parent,” she explained. “I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my No. 1 job. But they’re amazing, they work hard, they’re good, sweet, kind human beings, and that’s what you want to do as a parent.”

Despite her positive public comments, rumors of tension between Victoria and Nicola have been brewing since the bride opted not to wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law. Both Brooklyn and Nicola have shut down the speculation about a family feud.

“When I read [things like that], it does hurt my feelings,” the Holidate actress said in a September 2022 interview with Grazia UK. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”