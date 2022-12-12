Reflecting on the past. Selena Gomez reacted to a viral TikTok video about her weight when she dated Justin Bieber.

The “Wolves” songstress, 30, left the “😔” emoji in the comments of the post — which was originally shared in November — on Sunday, December 11. The video is a montage of throwback photos of the former Disney star during her relationship with the “Sorry” crooner, 28, whom she dated off and on from 2010 to 2018.

“The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” read the caption on the clip, which also included an alleged screenshot of Gomez telling an Instagram commenter that Bieber prefers “models” and she was “too normal” for him.

Some viewers interpreted the Texas native’s emoji comment as evidence that she supported the original poster’s claims about her weight, while others thought her reaction indicated disappointment with the public discussion of her body. “She probably thinks what [sic] sad is this is even being talked about or believed,” wrote one skeptical social media user.

After the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the Grammy winner split for good in March 2018, the Canada native moved on with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), whom he proposed to in July of that year. The “Peaches” and the model, 26, got married at a New York courthouse in September 2018 before having a second, larger ceremony the following year.

The “Bad Liar” singer opened up about the aftermath of her relationship with Justin in her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which debuted last month. “I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. And I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she explained of the split. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever, and then, just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen. And ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The Only Murders in the Building star detailed the process of writing “Lose You to Love Me” — her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — about the breakup. “I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad,'” Gomez recalled. “[It was] the fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than just a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

After the documentary’s November release, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Monte Carlo actress was “excited and relieved” to share her story with the world. “She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” the source added. “As happy and centered as she is now, this is someone who freely admits she’s hit the wall numerous times in her life and had to rebuild and reset herself when all hope may have seemed lost.”