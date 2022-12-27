In on the joke! Selena Gomez poked fun at her friend Raquelle Stevens after fans scrutinized the pals’ dynamic in the documentary My Mind & Me.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 26, Gomez, 30, and her friend Caroline Franklin smiled with fire emoji filters on their heads. “Got my girl Caro,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said in the clip. Stevens, 30, then poked her head into the frame, saying, “Oh, this is cute,” prompting the Wizards of Waverly Place alum to reply: “I didn’t want you in the video.”

Stevens then moved off screen as Franklin, 29, added, “Get out.” Gomez made sure her followers knew that the clip was not meant to be taken seriously. “It’s a joke,” she wrote in the caption.

The Only Murders in the Building star and Stevens have been close friends for over a decade, but some fans were quick to point out perceived tension between the besties in My Mind & Me, which premiered last month.

“Just because Raquelle has been through everything with Selena, it doesn’t take away that she can be so toxic, dismissive, controlling and passive aggressive toward Selena. #MyMindAndMe,” one Twitter user wrote last month.

In one scene from the Apple TV+ documentary, the longtime friends had a disagreement about a mutual friend’s birthday party. After Gomez shared that she didn’t plan to attend because she had to shoot a music video the next day, Stevens replied “nice” and stated that she thought the “Same Old Love” singer would want to go. The Texas native then asked Stevens if she thought she was complaining about her job. “Yeah, you sounded like you were,” Stevens said. The conversation ended with the former Disney Channel star leaving the room.

Not all viewers agreed with the negative characterization of the Sunshine Mind coauthor.

“Watching the @Selenagomez documentary and frankly, Raquelle Stevens is such a deep and emotionally intelligent person. She really guided Selena through some very difficult moments,” one fan tweeted.

Despite some of the public opinion of the duo’s dynamic, Gomez has expressed gratitude for her support system of friends — including Stevens.

“I think what I’ve learned over my journey specifically — and by the way, it’s been up and down — you guys have been my friends for over a decade now so you understand those moments in my life, and I have to say that my friendships really did save me in a huge way,” the Spring Breakers actress said during an August appearance on Stevens’ podcast, “Giving Back Generation.”

She continued: “So, the people in my life are lovely people, people who have substance, who live normal lives and have priorities and responsibilities that I might not have. I have different sets of responsibilities, and it’s so wonderful and so important to be able to pick up the phone and call someone who you respect, that you honor their opinion and that aren’t just going to tell you the things you want to hear.”

The “Wolves” musician made headlines last month after claiming that she doesn’t have many famous friends, telling Rolling Stone that “her only friend in the industry really” is Taylor Swift. Her pal Francia Raisa — who donated a kidney to the Grammy winner in 2017 — commented “interesting” on an Instagram post highlighting the quote.

Gomez later commented on a TikTok video about the drama, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”