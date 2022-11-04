Uh oh! Selena Gomez admitted to having trouble with her dress at the 2022 Emmys but laughed off the fashion blunder in style.

The “Wolves” singer, 30, opened up about the wardrobe malfunction during the Wednesday, November 2, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The discussion came about after host Clarkson, 40, commented on how “radiant” Gomez looked at the ceremony. In response, the Disney Channel alum revealed: “My dress was actually riding up the entire time, so a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”

For the big night, which took place on September 12, the hitmaker donned a sparkly frock by Celine. The gown included a halter neckline, a loose-fitting bodice and a figure-hugging skirt. The Rare Beauty founder paired the number with a sleek updo, vibrant green tassel earrings, matching nails, silver rings, a clutch and platform heels.

Though Gomez did indeed look radiant, the slip under her dress was noticeably bunched up. By the time the actress presented an award alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, the lining to her dress was hiked up past her thighs.

Despite the faux pas, the pop star remains a red carpet queen.

At the premiere celebration for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me on Wednesday, Gomez stunned in a silk purple dress by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other.

Gomez’s film, which airs on Friday, November 4, explores her struggles with bipolar disorder and lupus.

In a 2016 statement to Us Weekly, she shared that her condition had presented a set of challenges: “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.” Gomez disclosed her bipolar diagnosis in 2020.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on November 3, The Fundamentals of Caring star further opened up about her mental health battle saying, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation.” She added, “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there.”

The Texas native told the publication that she’s sharing her story to help others, even if it’s just “one person.”