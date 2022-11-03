Marvelous in magenta! Selena Gomez was a radiant sight at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

The hitmaker, 30, stepped onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 2, wearing a silk number by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other. The reddish-purple design was finished with a wide skirt that flattered Gomez’s figure. On her feet, the “Calm Down” singer rocked a pair of sparkly mules by Paris Texas, which complemented her crystal-covered clutch.

For her glam, Gomez donned a bold smoky eye and elongated lashes as well as a soft glossy lip. She completed her look with an elegant updo and colorful dangling earrings.

The film, which will be available to stream via Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4, chronicles the past six years of Gomez’s life after she revealed her Lupus diagnosis in August 2016. Along with the news, the “Ice Cream” artist announced that she would be taking a break from the public eye.

In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Gomez shared that her condition had presented a set of challenges: “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

Gomez opens up about her mental and physical health battles in the documentary, expressing at one point that she’s “grateful to be alive,” per a trailer released in October. “Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

Gomez has long been candid about her personal struggles. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant, with her friend Francia Raísa donating her organ. Three years later, the Only Murders in the Building actress disclosed her bipolar diagnosis.

Speaking about the documentary, the Rare Beauty founder admitted to Extra on Wednesday that she was a “little shaken” because “it is me sharing a lot.”

She continued: “I wanted to create a documentary at first about maybe my music and my tour then when I kept having these hard moments in my life where I had to stop shooting and I chose myself … In those moments, I realized I wanted to share my vulnerability and [director Alek Keshishian] and I went to Kenya and traveled the world, and it just created a life of its own and ended up being this story about hopefully mental health.”

In an interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday, November 1, Gomez said she hopes her vulnerability is “impactful.”

“I definitely want to go into hiding after this comes out,” she told the fashion publication. “I had to separate myself from it and understand what I felt the movie was going to be for other people. So, I’m kind of sacrificing myself. You know, I love my job, but at the end of the day, I do want to be impactful in some way. And if that’s by sharing a part of myself that isn’t necessarily pretty and put together, there are hopefully people that can look at that and think, Oh, maybe I feel this way, or I didn’t know that you could get this kind of help.”

