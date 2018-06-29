No longer sweating the small stuff! Selena Gomez opened up about life after her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant and how it’s changed her outlook on things during a Good Morning America interview on Friday, June 29.

“Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit. I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer said. “I don’t even live in L.A. anymore.”

She continued: “I don’t pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

Though her Lupus diagnosis came nearly five years ago, it wasn’t until the summer of 2017 that she underwent a kidney transplant. Her longtime friend, Francia Raisa, endured a three-hour surgery in order to donate her organ to Gomez.

Earlier this year, Raisa, 29, opened up about the complications she and the former Disney star faced following their surgeries.

“Recovery was hard. I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too,” Raisa said in a March interview with W Magazine. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”

The two initially kept the news of the transplant private, but Gomez opened up about it in September that year to thank her pal and raise awareness about the disease.

‘I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Raisa holding hands while in their hospital beds.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” she continued. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

