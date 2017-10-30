Francia Raisa revealed the moment she offered to donate her kidney to Selena Gomez in an emotional interview on the Today show, which aired on Monday, October 30.
“One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 29, recalled to Savannah Guthrie. “She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long.'”
“It just vomited out of me,” Raisa continued. “I was like, ‘Of course I’ll get tested.’ I called her assistant and I said, ‘Give me the information. I want to do this.'”
Raisa would undergo her operation shortly before Gomez, 25. Beforehand, the longtime friends ate a big meal and had someone French braid their hair.
“She came in and held my hand. She said, ‘You good?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. We’re doing this,'” Raisa told Guthrie. “They have Valium to calm you down. I didn’t remember anything else.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
She added: “I had to write a will, which was scary because there’s no guarantee I’ll wake up.”
Last month, the “Wolves” singer revealed that the pair had surgery over the summer. Gomez got tearful during Today, noting that Raisa saved her life.
