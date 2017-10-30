Francia Raisa revealed the moment she offered to donate her kidney to Selena Gomez in an emotional interview on the Today show, which aired on Monday, October 30.

“One day she came home and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew she hadn’t been feeling well,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 29, recalled to Savannah Guthrie. “She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. She chucked it and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ and that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to ten years long.'”

“It just vomited out of me,” Raisa continued. “I was like, ‘Of course I’ll get tested.’ I called her assistant and I said, ‘Give me the information. I want to do this.'”

Raisa would undergo her operation shortly before Gomez, 25. Beforehand, the longtime friends ate a big meal and had someone French braid their hair.

“She came in and held my hand. She said, ‘You good?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. We’re doing this,'” Raisa told Guthrie. “They have Valium to calm you down. I didn’t remember anything else.”

She added: “I had to write a will, which was scary because there’s no guarantee I’ll wake up.”

Last month, the “Wolves” singer revealed that the pair had surgery over the summer. Gomez got tearful during Today, noting that Raisa saved her life.

