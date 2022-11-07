Forever friends? Fans speculated that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa — who donated her kidney to the singer in 2017 — had a falling out after the pair seemingly threw shade at one another on social media.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez said during an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022, when asked about her famous friends.

After the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s quote was highlighted on Instagram, Raisa seemingly expressed her anger at being left out of the conversation, writing, “Interesting” in the comments. Fans also noticed that the How I Met Your Father star had unfollowed her friend on social media.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the Gomez later commented via TikTok on a clip of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) breaking down the alleged drama.

The alleged feud comes five years after the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that Raisa — who she’s been friends with since 2007 — donated her kidney when the former star Disney star needed to undergo an organ transplant. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2017 alongside a photo of her and the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum holding hands in the hospital. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In response, Raisa wrote in her own social media post, “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story.”

The California native later explained that she didn’t hesitate to get tested after learning that her friend needed a new kidney. “She was asking me about my day and she grabbed a water bottle out of the fridge and tried to open it and couldn’t,” Raisa recalled during a March 2018 interview with W Magazine. “Then she threw it on the floor, and she fell to the floor and started crying.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ She said, ‘I need a new kidney. I don’t know what I’m going to do, the waitlist is seven to 10 years.’ And it just came out of me, and I said, ‘I’ll get tested.’”

Gomez has frequently praised her friend for her generous action. “She lived with me in this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” the “Same Old Love” singer said during a September 2017 interview with NBC News. “The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me. And she volunteered and did it… The fact that she was a match, I mean, that’s unbelievable.”

The Texas native added that she believes Raisa saved her life. “Because she did,” Gomez explained. “That’s it. I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death.”

