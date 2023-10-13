Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez seem to be getting the last word in when it comes to their rumored feud.

“Exciting News coming Monday…😉 #nobeefjustsalsa,” Raisa, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 13, while sitting next to Gomez, 31, and wearing matching sweatshirts at a bowling alley.

The longtime friends looked happy in the snap as they teased their “No Beef, Just Salsa” hoodies, a nod to Raisa’s recent confirmation that there is “no beef” between her and Gomez after a few friendship ups and downs.

In a second picture, the actresses stuck out their tongues and made funny faces while once again highlighting the cheeky sweatshirt. Raisa concluded her post by adding a photo of a T-shirt with the same catchphrase.

The girls’ united front — and cute wardrobe — received an outpouring of love by Raisa’s followers. “YESSSSSSS! I can’t wait!! 🤤🤤🤤🤤,” Jordin Sparks wrote in the comments, while Christian Serratos replied, “I can’t wait!”

Raisa and Gomez became friends in 2007 while they were starring on Secret Life of the American Teenager and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively.

“We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing,” Raisa recalled to Extra in October, remembering when they first crossed paths visiting kids at a children’s hospital. “Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and [she] and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff … I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

A decade after they met, Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez in 2017 as the Only Murders in the Building actress battled lupus. While Gomez called it “the ultimate gift,” a few years later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gomez and Raisa appeared to be on the outs.

Gomez fueled feud speculation in November 2022 when she told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.” Raisa threw shade at the remark, commenting — and later deleting — a message that said “interesting.”

However, Raisa and Gomez have since mended their friendship. In fact, Gomez gushed over the How I Met Your Father actress via Instagram in July, writing, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa.” Raisa began refollowing Gomez shortly thereafter.

When Raisa was asked about her dynamic with Gomez later that month, she told TMZ, “There’s no beef, guys,” which appears to have inspired their new project. “I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. … You know, it’s a new year,” Raisa concluded.