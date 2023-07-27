Selena Gomez Praises ‘Special Human Being’ Francia Raisa Amid Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez is showing up for close friend Francia Raisa — and seemingly marking an end to their supposed feud.

“Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings [sic]. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa,” Gomez, 31, captioned a series of photos of the two on Wednesday, July 26 — Raisa’s 35th birthday. All three images feature the besties looking super close: in one, they’re grinning at each other while toasting with champagne flutes, while the pair pose with their arms wrapped around each other in others.

Raisa, who has been friends with Gomez since 2007 — the two even lived together at one point — famously donated her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star in 2017 after Gomez’s lupus rendered it necessary that she receive an organ transplant.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote via Instagram in September 2017. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” Two months later, she once again credited Raisa when accepting the Billboard Music of the Year Award — proclaiming that the How I Met Your Father actress should be the one receiving the honor instead. “Because she saved my life,” Gomez told the audience.

Five years later, the duo appeared to hit a snag in their relationship when Gomez called Taylor Swift her “only friend in the industry” — and made no mention of her friendship with Raisa.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in November 2022.

Raisa, for her part, replied with a cryptic message in an Instagram post about Gomez’s words. “Interesting,” she wrote at the time.

Gomez clapped back via TikTok. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments of a fan video breaking down the drama.

Several months before their public back-and-forth, Raisa did a TikTok challenge with Gomez during which she joked about occasionally hating her pal.

“He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend,” Gomez said, waiting to see how Raisa responded to a potential partner with the trait.

“I hate her too sometimes,” Raisa quipped as she and Gomez hugged and laughed.