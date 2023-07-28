Francia Raisa is revealing where she really stands with Selena Gomez after speculation that the friends had a falling out.

Raisa, 35, laughed off feud rumors one day after receiving a message from Gomez, 31, on her birthday. “There’s no beef, guys,” she told TMZ on Thursday, July 27.

When asked how she felt about Gomez’s birthday tribute — which seemingly squashed any tension between the two pals — Raisa said she was ready to move forward. “I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. … You know, it’s a new year,” she said.

Gomez shocked fans on Wednesday, July 26, when she shared a carousel of Instagram photos dedicated to Raisa. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings [sic]. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa,” she captioned the post, which featured three pics of the pair smiling together.

Following the online olive branch, Raisa subtly responded by re-following Gomez on the platform. She shared her own Instagram celebration on Wednesday, posing in a bright orange swimsuit in front of balloons spelling “Happy Birthday.”

“If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday 👙 ,” she teased in the caption.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship began in 2007. A decade later, Raisa donated her kidney to her BFF as she struggled with lupus. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote via Instagram in September 2017. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Two months later, Gomez gushed over her friend while accepting the Billboard Music of the Year Award, telling the crowd that Raisa “saved my life.”

Fans started to wonder whether the twosome hit a snag in their friendship after Gomez claimed in a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry” — failing to mention Raisa by name.

Raisa seemingly responded to the comment via her Instagram Story at the time, simply writing, “Interesting.”

As theories swirled about the pair’s rumored friendship breakup, Gomez chimed in via TikTok. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments section of a fan’s post.

The twosome largely kept quiet about their supposed feud, but Gomez later gave Raisa a shout-out in her episode of the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear… while opening up about her mental health.

“I will never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she said in the episode, which aired in March. “The idea of someone not even second guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”