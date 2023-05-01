Not here for it. Francia Raisa raised eyebrows when she refused to answer any questions about her friendship with Selena Gomez amid feud rumors.

During a walk in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30, Raisa, 34, was approached by TMZ and asked where she currently stood with Gomez, 30. “Sunday is so fun … I’m Francia, I’m hanging out with my dog,” the actress said in an obvious attempt to deflect from the question.

The photographer questioned whether the duo stay in touch, to which Raisa replied, “It’s a good day isn’t it?”

After being asked why she unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, the How I Met Your Father star pivoted to another subject. “Did you know I’m from the Valley?” Raisa asked, referring to the San Fernando Valley area in California.

The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum directly responded to the final question about organ donation, saying, “I would definitely speak to someone again about organ donation and the process.”

After being friends for years, Raisa donated a kidney to the Rare Beauty founder amid Gomez’s battle with lupus in 2017.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned an Instagram photo of her and Raisa holding hands in the hospital in September 2017. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The California native, for her part, later opened up about her decision to help Gomez. “She was asking me about my day, and she grabbed a water bottle out of the fridge and tried to open it and couldn’t,” Raisa recalled during a March 2018 interview with W Magazine. “Then she threw it on the floor, and she fell to the floor and started crying. I was like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ She said, ‘I need a new kidney. I don’t know what I’m going to do, the waitlist is seven to 10 years.’ And it just came out of me, and I said, ‘I’ll get tested.’”

More recently, however, fans have pointed out that Gomez and Raisa have spent less time together publicly. Rumors of a rift grew when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer seemingly threw shade at Raisa during an interview.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in November 2022 when asked about her famous friends.

Eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed that the Grown-ish alum wrote “interesting” in the comments of an Instagram post highlighting the quote. Raisa continued to fuel speculation that the twosome were on the outs when she unfollowed Gomez on social media.

The Texas native, for her part, offered a shout-out to Raisa while filming an Apple TV+ docuseries. “I will never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia,” Gomez said in the Dear… special, which aired in March. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”