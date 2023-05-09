Killing them with kindness. Francia Raisa opened up about being “bullied” online amid feud rumors between her and longtime BFF Selena Gomez.

“I think the one that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p—sy and rips out your other kidney you f—king whore,'” Raisa, 34, told TMZ on Saturday, May 6, adding that she was “doing [her] best not to listen to, not to read [comments]” about herself.

The How I Met Your Father star previously donated a kidney to Gomez, 30, amid the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s battle with lupus in 2017.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez captioned an Instagram photo of her and Raisa holding hands in the hospital in September 2017. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

While the twosome have been friends for years, eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that they have been spending less time together publicly. Rumors of rift grew when the Only Murders in the Building actress seemingly threw shade at Raisa during a recent interview.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in November 2022 when asked about her famous friends.

The Grown-ish alum, for her part, responded by commenting “interesting” under an Instagram post highlighting the quote. She then unfollowed the former Disney Channel star on social media.

Gomez later spoke out about her initial remark, writing via TikTok, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she quipped.

Last month, Raisa fueled feud rumors even further when she refused to answer questions about Gomez. When asked by TMZ where she currently stood with her longtime pal, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum replied: “Sunday is so fun … I’m Francia, I’m hanging out with my dog,” in an obvious attempt to deflect from the question.

Despite the possible drama between the pair, Raisa told the outlet on Saturday that she “in no way, shape or form does condone bullying” — especially when it comes to Gomez.

“She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health,” the California native said, referring to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund, which addresses the importance of mental health and self-acceptance. “The fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand others that are also being antagonized online.”

While the current status of the pair’s friendship remains of unknown, Raisa told TMZ that she’s “very happy” and “sending love to everyone” — even her haters.

“I understand. I’ve been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself. I totally, totally, totally get it, but it’s not nice,” she said of the online attacks. “I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop.”