Inside Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Relationship Amid Feud Rumors

No in-law drama in sight. Nicola Peltz Beckham has been honest about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite rumors that the pair don’t get along.

The Bates Motel actress thinks that speculation of a feud began when she wore a Valentino Haute Couture for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, rather than one designed by the former Spice Girl. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola confessed during an August 2022 interview with Variety. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then [people] ran with that.”

Brooklyn, for his part, brushed off the situation. “I’ve learned [social media users are] always going to try to write stuff like that,” he told the outlet. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Before the wedding, both Nicola and Victoria gushed about one another on multiple occasions. “[Nicola] is just wonderful,” the fashion designer said during a December 2020 appearance on the UK talk show Lorraine. “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

Victoria continued: “It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there’s been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited.”

Four months later, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star praised Victoria in a post celebrating her mother-in-law’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Victoria! I hope all your wishes come true ❤️,” Nicola wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “You’re such a role model to me. I love you so so much!”

In fact, both Brooklyn and Nicola have expressed their admiration for the “Wannabe” singer and her decades-long marriage to David Beckham. Recalling a family trip to Turks and Caicos during a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria explained: “We’d had a drink the night before, me and David, and we’re kind of stumbling around the garden planting Easter eggs, and I remember seeing Brooklyn standing outside his room watching us. He turned around to Nicola and said, ‘I wanna be like that. I want what my mum and dad have got.'”

