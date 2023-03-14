Nicola Peltz Talks Alleged Victoria Beckham Feud, Selena Gomez Friendship

Shutting down the rumors. Nicola Peltz Beckham spoke out about her alleged feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” the model, 28, said in her Cosmopolitan cover story, which was released on Tuesday, March 14. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

Luckily, she has a good support system with close pals, including Selena Gomez. The “Wolves” singer is besties with both Nicola and husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, whom she married in April 2022.

“I had met [Selena] once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close,” the New York native recalled.

Nicola couldn’t help gushing over her friend. “I feel like she’s my soul sister,” she added. “I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Gomez knows what it’s like to face the constant feud speculation that Nicola and Victoria deal with. Nicola married Brooklyn, 24, at the Peltz family estate in Palm, Beach Florida. They’d been dating since 2019, but amid their romance has been speculation about tension between the Bates Motel alum and the former Spice Girl.

The newlyweds shut down rumors in August 2022 while addressing Nicola’s decision not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48.

“I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the Last Airbender star explained in her husband’s August 2022 Variety cover story. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Brooklyn, for his part, wasn’t fazed by the ensuing rumors of a feud. “They’re always going to try and put people down,” he told the outlet of their haters. “But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Rumors have resurfaced amid the wedding lawsuits. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s father, alleged in the December 2022 filing that event planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba refused to refund his $159,000 deposit. The suit claims that Braghin and Grijalba recommended that the Peltz family hire another wedding planner after just nine days of working on the event.

The party planning duo responded last month with a countersuit asking for more than $50,000 in damages and accusing the Peltz family of making difficult demands on short notice and communicating poorly. Nelson, Nicola, her mother, Claudia Peltz, and wedding designer Rishi Patel are named in the filing.

The countersuit also claims that the Peltzes were worried about Victoria finding out about hiccups in the planning.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the filing claims.

A representative for Nelson told the Daily Mail that the countersuit is “replete with inaccuracies” and that the claims have “no merit.”