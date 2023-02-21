From suits and ties to lawsuits. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham tied the knot in April 2022 — but details of the drama surrounding their nuptials are still unfolding.

Eight months after the wedding — which took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm, Beach Florida — the Last Airbender actress’ father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against two of her wedding planners.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the businessman alleged in the December 2022 filing that event planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba refused to refund him the $159,000 deposit he gave them. The suit claims that Braghin and Grijalba recommended that the Peltz family hire another wedding planner after just nine days of working on the event.

The Plan Design Events cofounders were one of three sets of coordinators hired throughout the wedding planning process. The lawsuit alleges that the pair overstated their abilities “regarding their experience, expertise and capability of planning the wedding,” noting that Brooklyn and Nicola’s celebrity status as well as “the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests” required excellence from the wedding planners.

Nelson also alleged in the filing that the two women missed meetings during their tenure with the Peltz family and made “references to alcohol use and possible abuse” as a means of curtailing their stress over the event. On one occasion, the suit alleges, Braghin told Brooklyn, Nicola and her mother, Claudia Peltz, that she needed a tequila because her “head [was] about to explode.”

The party planning duo — who were allegedly hired just six weeks before the wedding — responded with a countersuit of their own in February 2023, asking for more than $50,000 in damages and accusing the Peltz family of making difficult demands on short notice and communicating poorly. In addition to Nelson, Nicola, Claudia and wedding designer Rishi Patel are named in the filing.

The countersuit claims that the Peltzes were worried about Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, finding out about hiccups in the planning.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the filing claims.

The planners also alleged that Claudia didn’t want them to tell Nelson the cost of Nicola’s hair and make-up for the event because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

A representative for Nelson told the Daily Mail that the countersuit is “replete with inaccuracies” and that the claims have “no merit”.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July 2020 after less than one year of dating. The pair previously cleared the air about rumors of drama surrounding their union after the Bates Motel alum sparked speculation that there was tension between her and her mother-in-law. Nicola explained in her husband’s August 2022 Variety cover story that her decision not to wear a wedding dress designed by the former Spice Girl wasn’t a point of contention.

“I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the New York native explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.”

Brooklyn, for his part, wasn’t fazed by the ensuing rumors of a feud.

“They’re always going to try and put people down,” he told the outlet of the trolls. “But everyone gets along, which is good.”

