One fashionable family. Victoria Beckham revealed that she gets a lot of her fashion inspiration from her four children and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“I love having the kids around the house because it’s really inspiring to see what the kids like,” the fashion designer, 48, said in a TikTok video posted by Vogue on Wednesday, October 12, while speaking about the influence her family has on her eponymous fashion line. “Brooklyn and his wife [Nicola] recently walked in [a fashion] show, which was fantastic to watch.” Victoria added that her second eldest son, Romeo, 20, “enjoys both football and fashion,” and has posed for several Saint Laurent campaigns.

“And then there’s Cruz. He wants to be a music artist, he writes his own music,” the former Spice Girl continued, revealing that the 17-year-old is “the one that tells me when Supreme is doing their latest drop.”

Victoria’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper, has also inherited her mother’s love of fashion. “She was very excited to be at the [recent] show,” the England native explained. “I was looking at some pictures, actually, recently of the kids at [my] shows over the years, and there’s one picture where Harper is tiny. [In the picture,] it’s Anna [Wintour], and Harper sitting on David [Beckham]‘s lap, and Harper has got her entire finger up her nose. … It was one of Harper’s finest fashion moments.”

The England native’s comments come amid ongoing speculation that there is tension between her and Nicola, 27, after the latter chose not to wear a Victoria Beckham dress for her April wedding to Brooklyn, 23. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” the Bates Motel actress explained to Variety in August. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then [people] ran with that.”

One month later, Nicola slammed rumors that there is any ongoing drama between her and her mother-in-law, adding that she finds all of the speculation upsetting. “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” the New York native told Grazia USA in September. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

She also reiterated that the original dress wasn’t scrapped due to any personal issues between her and Victoria.

“I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created,” Nicola explained. “We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and [my stylist] Leslie [Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Both the Holidate actress and Brooklyn turned out to support Victoria earlier this month at her spring 2023 fashion show. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the “Say You’ll Be There” singer wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of the newlyweds sitting in the front row next to David, 47, Romeo and Harper. The family was joined by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Wintour, 72.

After the show, Victoria shared another photo of her posing with Nicola and her children, which she captioned, “I love you all so much x.”