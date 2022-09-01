Spicing up his life! Romeo Beckham has been turning heads since he was born — and after making his modeling debut in 2012, his star has continued to rise.

David and Victoria Beckham welcomed Romeo in September 2002, three years after the couple’s eldest child, Brooklyn, was born. They expanded their family twice more with son Cruz and daughter Harper, who were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively.

While raising their family, the soccer icon and the former Spice Girls singer have focused on trying to keep their children grounded. In fact, Victoria told The Evening Standard in May 2018 how important it is that their kids understand how to make it on their own despite having famous parents.

“It’s never been an option not to work hard. They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work,” the designer told the outlet at the time. “But at the same time, they’re happy children. I believe that children should be children and have fun.”

Romeo seems to have taken that message to heart, landing his first major modeling campaign at the age of 10. He started his career as one of the faces of Burberry before appearing in ads for Puma, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

In January 2021, the couple’s second oldest child covered L’Uomo Vogue and couldn’t help but gush over the achievement. “Loved doing this! Thank you @luomovogue @mertalas,” Romeo captioned an Instagram snap at the time, showing off the cover.

David was quick to sing his son’s praises after his work milestone. “So proud of you @romeobeckham ❤️ ,” the former Manchester player via social media. “What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue.”

Later that year, David and Victoria celebrated Romeo’s 19th birthday with sweet messages in support of his continued success.

“Happy birthday @romeobeckham! Can’t believe you are 19 today!! 🥳🎉🎈💕,” the mother of four wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “We all love you so so much xxxxxx.”

The Inter Miami CF co-owner penned a similar tribute for his second-born, writing, “Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man (almost) that you have become.”

David added: “Keep being you and never change (apart from the team you support) Love you Ro Ro Love always Dad.” That same month, Romeo made his soccer debut as part of his father’s Inter Miami CF team, pursuing another one of his dreams.

Scroll down to see Romeo’s evolution through the years: