New Year’s Eve means something different to everyone. For some, it’s about landing the perfect kiss at midnight (a challenge in the time of COVID!). For others, it’s focused on a party with friends, family and champagne!

Luckily, there are tons of movies that capture the many different feelings that come along with the end of the year. One of those films is the first Sex and the City movie. While the 2008 hit follows the friendships of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), one scene highlights that bond more than any other.

In the movie, a single Carrie goes to bed early on New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, Miranda is in Brooklyn all alone — her son is with her ex, Steve, for the holiday — and she calls and wakes up Carrie. Even though Miranda says not to come over, Carrie still throws on heels over her silk pajamas and heads to Brooklyn, arriving just in time for midnight.

“The idea of being single on New Year’s Eve has always been treacherous for everybody,” the film’s writer and director, Michael Patrick King, told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. “There’s something about that bullseye of midnight that makes almost an imperative that you check in with yourself. You’re supposed to be in love at midnight. You’re supposed to be in a couple. Which is why it’s so great for Sex and the City, because anytime we could underline what society says vs. the reality of where people are was always powerful.”

One detail was especially important to the producer: the fact that Carrie, as Miranda pointed out, wouldn’t be able to hail a cab on New Year’s Eve in New York City. “That was a major thing for me as a writer: Carrie’s on the subway — that’s how much she’s trying to get someplace for her friend,” King recalled.

Parker also loved the scene, telling EW, “I loved it because it wasn’t about words, it was just about this desperate need to connect to somebody that actually matters to you.”

Which movie is your favorite to watch on December 31? Scroll through the gallery below for some ideas.