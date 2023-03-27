Taking it slow. Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are exploring a romance after they were spotted kissing in New York City earlier this month.

“Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the former One Direction member and the Only Murders in the Building star, both 30. “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”

The source went on to note that the duo aren’t “super serious” or exclusive at this point. “She’s free to see other people,” the insider tells Us. “However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the “Pillowtalk” crooner sparked romance rumors last week after they were spotted holding hands and sharing a smooch in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, March 23.

Malik hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since his October 2021 split from Gigi Hadid. The musician and the supermodel, 27 — who dated off and on for six years — share daughter Khai, 2.

“He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” the source says of the “Dusk Till Dawn” artist. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

Gomez, for her part, was most recently linked to Drew Taggart. Earlier this month, however, she hinted that she was single in a TikTok video where she lip-synched to audio that said, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

In her caption, the former Disney star added, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

Earlier this year, she joked about her dating life in another TikTok video. “Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single,” the Texas native lip-synched in the February clip. “You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

The “Wolves” songstress is friendly with Hadid, thanks in part to their mutual connection with Taylor Swift, but an insider recently told Us that the Guest in Residence founder is supportive of her ex-boyfriend finding love with someone new.

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with,” the source said of the California native, adding that Hadid has “moved on” from the former boy bander.