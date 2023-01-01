The sweetest New Year’s Eve date! Gigi Hadid rang in 2023 with her daughter, Khai, in their coziest pajamas.

“Happy New Year, y’all,” Hadid, 27, captioned a Saturday, December 31, 2022, Instagram Story photo of Khai, 2. “Sendin’ biiiig love & wishing u the best.”

In the supermodel’s rare snap of her little girl, Khai wore black-and-white polka-dot jammies while she clutched a gold, embellished Prada purse.

The Guest in Residence designer and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who dated on and off between 2015 and 2021, welcomed baby No. 1 in September 2020.

“When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually. I was an animal woman,” Hadid joked to Vogue in February 2021 of Khai’s arrival, noting she gave birth at home alongside Malik, 29, mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. “It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”

She added at the time: “I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points, I saw each of them in terror. Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again.’ She was so bright right away. That’s what I wanted for her, a peaceful bringing to the world.”

Gigi and the former One Direction crooner, who split for good in October 2021, have continued to gush over their daughter’s milestones.

“I mean, I think she’s a genius,” the Frankie’s Bikinis designer told Willie Geist in a Sunday Today interview that aired in September 2022. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”

Gigi further revealed that her little girl is already “so mobile,” even early in the mornings. “[She’s] jumping off things [and is] very brave,” she added. “Which is great but, you know… We’re practicing doing dangerous things carefully. That’s what I’m gonna go for.”

After her split from Malik, the California native has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio but raising Khai is her top priority.

“Gigi has her walls up since she’s on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well coparenting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “She’s not rushing into a serious relationship. She’s very fond of Leo and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him but at the same time is very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter.”