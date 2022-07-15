Supportive sister. Alana Hadid had nothing but sweet things to say about her half-sister Gigi Hadid’s parenting skills.

“[She’s] the best,” the 36-year-old beamed to Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 14, at her La Detresse Summer Trip Collection celebration. The Washington D.C. native also praised her older sister, Maryelle Hadid, for being a great mom.

Gigi and sister Bella Hadid are half-siblings to Alana and Maryelle, who all share father Mohamed Hadid. Gigi and Bella’s mother is Yolanda Hadid while Alana and Maryelle were born to Mary Butler.

Gigi welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik. The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April 2020 during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the model told Jimmy Fallon at the time.

The former couple had numerous ups and downs since they began dating in 2015. They’re currently separated, but Malik “visits GIgi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania,” a source exclusively told Us in June.

Alana, for her part, may not be offering her babysitting services anytime soon — telling us that she doesn’t watch her nieces or nephew — but she may consider creating a children’s line for La Detresse.

“I don’t have kids … [but] maybe, someday, I would have to do a kid’s line,” the designer stated. “But I love my nieces and nephew. I think they’re amazing. And they’re phenomenal little humans. But for right now, we’re gonna stick to adults!”

The fashion maven’s new spring/summer line came out a few months ago, but she wanted to celebrate with family and friends “during the summer,” considering the overall feel of the collection.

“We wanted to be celebrating in the heat of summer,” she explained at the Dante Seaport event in New York City, which was sponsored by Belvedere Vodka and Martini & Rossi. “It’s called summer trip and the whole concept behind it is people are getting to go out. They’re actually getting to take trips now.”

Alana noted that the pieces, which are designed for “everyone,” also have a “psychedelic” feel to them and “travel really easily.”

“You could basically take this entire collection with you and a few bathing suits and you’re ready for the whole summer!” exclaimed the entrepreneur, adding that both her model sisters — as well as model Winnie Harlow, musician Pink and Vanessa Bryant — are all fans.

“The great part is we have a lot of celebrity clients who wear them at home when they’re comfy, which I actually love almost even more,” she told Us. “I love the fact that people are wearing our stuff when they want to be comfortable and not necessarily like out on the town. I love that it’s their comfy go-to wear.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

