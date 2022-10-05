Working it out. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are in a good place as coparents, and the model intends to keep it that way.

“Gigi has her walls up since she’s on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well coparenting. She’s not rushing into a serious relationship. She’s very fond of Leo [DiCaprio] and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him but at the same time is very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 4.

The Guest in Residence creator, 27, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with Malik, 29, first sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, in early September — days after Us confirmed the Titanic star’s split from Camila Morrone after four years together. Several weeks after Us confirmed DiCaprio and Hadid were officially dating, an insider revealed to Us on Tuesday, October 5, that it’s “no coincidence” Hadid and the Wolf of Wall Street star are both in Paris for the city’s Fashion Week.

“They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately. They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go,” the insider revealed, adding that the pair are “not serious by any means.”

Malik, for his part, dated the Maybelline spokesperson on and off from 2015 to 2021. The exes welcomed Khai in September 2020. When reports of an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, came out in October 2021, the One Direction alum denied the allegations.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details,” he told TMZ at the time. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

That same month, the “Pillowtalk” singer pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and was sentenced to 360 days of probation and completion of an anger management class and a domestic violence program, TMZ reported at the time.

Amid the drama, a source exclusively told Us that Yolanda, 58, and Malik “always had issues with each other,” before their alleged physical altercation. The insider added that “their relationship was fraught with tension.”

Despite the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s history with the England native, the Hadid clan respects Malik as a father. “Zayn’s relationship with his daughter is great. The family knows he is a good father,” the source said.

Gigi, for her part, gushed about her and the Icarus Falls musician’s daughter in a conversation with Glamour last month.

“I think she’s a genius, but I think that’s what everyone says about their kid,” she shared. “It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”