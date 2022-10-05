City of love! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have both been in town for Paris Fashion Week — which a source exclusively tells Us Weekly is “no coincidence.”

“They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately,” the insider reveals, adding, “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

The 27-year-old model and 47-year-old Oscar winner — who first sparked romance speculation in early September — are “not serious by any means, more so just having fun and getting to know each other,” the source shares.

The pair’s time in Paris comes just over a month after Us confirmed that DiCaprio split with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August. Days after the breakup, a source told Us that the Titanic star already “had his sights set” on the California native, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

Us confirmed that the two were officially dating in September.

“He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” a separate insider revealed at the time, touching on the jokes about the actor’s penchant for dating women 25 years old or younger.

“Leo plays it down but there’s no denying he does have a type, or he has until now,” the insider said. “But at almost 48 he’s mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he’s way less interested in that playboy lifestyle.”

Hadid, for her part, has not only spent her time during Paris Fashion Week both walking in and watching some of the most coveted shows of the week, but also standing up for what she believes in.

After Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his Yeezy show on Monday, October 3, Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson proceeded to call him out on it via social media. After the rapper, 45, slammed Karefa-Johnson on his own platform, Hadid weighed in on the controversy.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the style icon, who has collaborated with Karefa-Johnson, wrote in response to West via Instagram. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”