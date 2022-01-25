Zayn and Gigi Are ‘Getting Along Just Fine’ Post-Split, Yolanda Drama

Making progress. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are “on amicable terms” following their split and amid the musician’s legal issues, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” the insider reveals, noting that the duo are making an effort to keep things private to protect their daughter, Khai. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”

Malik, 29, who shares the 16-month-old with Hadid, 26, is trying to prove that he is a “responsible father” as he continues to be present for his little one. According to the source, “There is no custody battle going on right now — they’re just trying to work things out as coparents.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer made headlines in October 2020 when he was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the U.K. native reportedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain” after calling her “a f–king Dutch slut.” Malik also allegedly warned the reality star, 58, to “stay away from [my] f–king daughter.”

Malik, who pleaded no contest to the charges, addressed the situation in a lengthy Twitter statement.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the X Factor alum, who had an on and off relationship with Gigi since 2015, wrote when the news broke. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Malik also shared that he was “hopeful” that there could be “healing for all involved with the hard words shared.”

The former One Direction member was fined for the incident and put on probation for 360 days. He was ordered to complete anger management classes, a domestic violence program and to not have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard who was on the premises during the incident.

Malik is “following the court’s orders” while he “is still on probation,” the source tells Us.

With reporting by Diana Cooper