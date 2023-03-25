Who says you can’t move on? Gigi Hadid is supportive of ex Zayn Malik finding love again, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly — and it might just be with Selena Gomez.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider explains to Us. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

The model, 27 — who the source says has “moved on” from Malik, 30, and is “having fun” when it comes to her romantic life – dated the former One Direction singer on and off for seven years before their split in 2021. The pair first sparked a romance in November 2015 but briefly split twice over the next two years. In January 2020, the twosome were back together again and announced they were expecting their first child four months later.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After welcoming their daughter in September 2020, multiple sources confirmed to Us in October 2021 that the pair called it quits after “having problems for a while.” The news came after an alleged altercation between the “Pillowtalk” singer and the Guest in Resident founder’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

The duo, however, have remained amicable coparents since they called it quits and appear to have started new chapters in their respective romantic lives.

Us confirmed on Friday, March 24, that Malik has been seen out and about with Gomez, 30. Entertainment Tonight reported later that day that the twosome were “holding hands” and “kissing” while walking around SoHo in New York City on Thursday, March 23.

Neither the “Story of My Life” crooner nor the Only Murders in the Building star have publicly commented on the romance rumors, but they do follow each other on Instagram. Malik, for his part, only follows 18 people in total on the social media app.

While speculation continues to spark between Malik and Gomez, Gigi has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since September 2022, when they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. The sighting came one month after Us confirmed that the Inception star, 48, split from ex Camila Morrone after four years.

Though DiCaprio and Next in Fashion host went their separate ways after a handful of months, reconciliation rumors began in February after they were seen hanging out together multiple times since the split. Gigi and the Wolf of Wall Street actor are “into each other” but “want different things in a relationship, an insider explained to Us earlier this month.