Their feelings remain. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid aren’t over their fling quite yet.

“Leo and Gigi are into each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The pair have been spotted hanging out multiple times since their February split, but they seemingly desire different things from the relationship. “Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling,” the insider says.

Prior to dating the Revenant winner, 48, Hadid, 27, was in a long-term relationship for five years with Zayn Malik. The duo welcomed daughter Khai, now 2, in September 2020, before breaking up for good in October 2021.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, called it quits with Camila Morrone after four years together in August 2022.

While Hadid “wants substance,” she’s “torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo,” the source tells Us. “And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

DiCaprio and the model were spotted at an event in Italy for British Vogue’s Edward Enninful weeks after their split in February. Then, they spent time together at an Oscars weekend party in Los Angeles on Friday, March 10. They were spotted at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s Annual Pre-Oscars Party at a private estate in Bel Air.

DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are longtime pals and spent much of the evening together, but the Great Gatsby star couldn’t stop talking to Hadid. “Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her,” an eyewitness told Us after the party.

In February, Us confirmed that the Next In Fashion host and DiCaprio called it quits after a handful of months. “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them,” a source explained exclusively to Us at the time.

Another insider shared that their fling was “never that serious,” partly due to their hectic schedules. “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the source said. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

Hadid was first linked to DiCaprio in September 2022 after they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. The sighting came one month after Us confirmed that the Inception star split from Morrone, 25.

