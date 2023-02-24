On good terms. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are still friends — even attending the same star-studded birthday party — following their split.

The pair were seen attending an event in Italy on Thursday, February 23, for British Vogue’s Edward Enninful. Other attendees at the party included Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson.

“Gigi and Leo aren’t dating and they just happened to both be attending their mutual friends’ birthday party,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There’s nothing going on between them and it’s strictly platonic at this point.”

According to the insider, it is “no big deal” if DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 27, cross paths after calling it quits. “Gigi and Leo run in similar circles of friends so they’re bound to see each other at times,” the source says.

The sighting comes days after Us confirmed that the Oscar winner and the model were no longer dating.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Things just organically tapered off between them,” another insider revealed about the status of the couple’s relationship. “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

Meanwhile, a third source noted that DiCaprio and Hadid were “never that serious” because of their schedules. “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the insider explained. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

The twosome were first linked in September 2022 when they were seen spending time together during New York Fashion Week. One month later, the Titanic star was spotted hanging out in France at Paris Fashion Week while Hadid was working.

“They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately,” another source revealed to Us at the time. “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

The blossoming romance comes after DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits following four years together. Hadid, for her part, was previously in a high-profile relationship with Zayn Malik. The duo dated off and on for five years before parting ways in October 2021. Ahead of their split, the musician, 30, and the California native welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

Hadid recently opened up about getting to watch her little girl get older. “The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. She’s a blessing,” she gushed on Today in September 2022. “She’s so mobile, from so early in the morning. So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones