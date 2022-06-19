Staying supportive. Despite her split from Zayn Malik and his drama with her family, Gigi Hadid sent a Father’s Day message to the singer.

“Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” the model, 27, wrote alongside a throwback photo of her with her own father, Mahamed Hadid, via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 18. “I love you!”

The following photo showed Malik, 29, and their daughter, Khai, 21 months, playing with some arts and crafts materials. “& to Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the snap.

The sweet message comes months after the family made headlines due to the “Pillowtalk” singer conflict with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, he was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58. The former One Direction member addressed the plea in a lengthy statement on social media at the time.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the X Factor alum wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

In a separate statement to TMZ, the England native said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

After pleading no contest, he was put on 90-day probation for each of his four offenses (360 days in total) and was ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair, who had been in an on and off relationship since 2015, quietly split amid the legal drama in October.

By January, an insider told Us exclusively that Malik and Gigi were “on amicable terms” amid the breakup.

“Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” the source revealed. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”

The exes were making an effort to keep their lives private for Khai, and they wanted to work out custody arrangements on their own. “There is no custody battle going on right now — they’re just trying to work things out as coparents,” the insider said.

