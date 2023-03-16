Single and thriving. Selena Gomez offered a glimpse at her love life after being linked to Drew Taggart.

The actress, 30, took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 15, to share a video of her lip-syncing to an audio track that said, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”

Gomez captioned the social media upload, writing, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

The subtle dating life update comes after the Only Murders in The Building star sparked romance rumors with Taggart, 33, earlier this year. In January, Us Weekly broke the news that the duo were dating following his split from Eve Jobs.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the insider revealed to Us. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

The source noted that the Chainsmokers musician’s split from Jobs, 24, was “totally amicable” after several months of dating. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the California native wiped her ex-boyfriend from her social media feed amid the news about his new flame.

Meanwhile, Gomez has previously poked fun at her own dating life. “Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single,” the Texas native lip-synced in a February TikTok. “You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

The Rare Beauty founder made headlines in the past for her high-profile romance with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber, 29, initially started dating in 2010 and were on and off over the years before their final split in 2018. After their breakup, the Canada native reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot that same year.

Gomez later moved on with DJ Zedd and The Weeknd. She and The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye), 33, called it quits in 2017.

At the time, the singer reflected on the challenges that come with dating in the public eye.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”