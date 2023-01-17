Clean slate? Drew Taggart‘s ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs wiped him from her social media feed shortly before deleting her account as he moves on with Selena Gomez.

The late Steve Jobs‘ 24-year-old daughter wished the Chainsmokers musician a happy 33rd birthday via Instagram in December 2022, gushing in the caption, “Happy birthday lover.” Eve has since taken down the tribute — and appeared to remove other photos of Taggart from their whirlwind romance. The model’s account is no longer visible.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2022 that Eve and the DJ were dating after initially sparking a “casual summer fling.”

Neither Taggart nor the California native have publicly addressed their split, but a source exclusively told Us that the breakup was “totally amicable” and that the exes planned to stay friends.

Taggart, for his part, has already found a new flame post-split. Us broke the news on Monday, January 16, that the “Closer” artist is dating Gomez, 30.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source told Us, adding that the couple are keeping their relationship “very casual and low-key” and are “having a lot of fun together.”

Per the insider, the Only Murders in the Building actress is “so affectionate” with Taggart. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the source continued.

Before her budding romance made headlines, the Golden Globe nominee joked about being a third wheel for pals Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. While celebrating New Year’s Eve on a fun-filled getaway, Gomez shared an Instagram slideshow of vacation highlights with the married couple, calling herself a “#foreverplusone” in the caption.

“Facts 💘💘💘🤣,” the Welcome to Chippendales star, who exchanged vows with Brooklyn in April 2022, teased in the comments.

The “Rare” songstress has experienced several highs and lows when it comes to her dating life. Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018 and has since been linked to Niall Horan, Zedd and Charlie Puth. While on a break from Bieber, she dated The Weeknd for nine months in 2017.

Gomez has spoken candidly about her personal struggles over the years. During a November 2022 interview on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast, the Spring Breakers star confessed that she isn’t afraid of heartbreak.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said at the time. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope. … I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer seemingly referenced her ups and downs with Bieber, referring to her “worst possible heartbreak” as being a “really confusing” time. “But I just think that needed to happen and, ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she added.

Taggart, meanwhile, was previously linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed his split from DJ Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.