Top 5

Stories

Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: The Chainsmokers, a New NYC Rooftop Venue and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz o Meter Stars Are Buzzing About The Chainsmokers
 Courtesy The Chainsmokers
5
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Heating up in Hollywood! If you love Greek cuisine or if you’re searching for new toys for your child, Us Weekly has you covered.

Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!