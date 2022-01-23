Love in the sky! Throughout his tenure in the spotlight, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is no stranger to high-profile relationships, romancing the likes of Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and more.

“I do feel guilty. For sure. That’s why I don’t. I try not to do too much,” the “Blinding Lights” crooner told GQ in August 2021 about seldom dating non-famous women. “I just try not to bring attention to myself. And I just love being in normal situations, man. It’s such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a f—king SUV.”

The musician was linked with Hadid from May 2015 to November 2016. After a brief split, they rekindled their romance in April 2018. The duo called it quits for the second time in August 2019.

“If I’d met someone two years ago, I probably would’ve f—ked it up. But I’m more … clear-thinking now,” he told Rolling Stone in October 2015 about his connection with the Kin Euphorics founder.

Hadid, for her part, also couldn’t help but gush over their pre-split bond, telling Glamour in August 2016, “[The Grammys] was a big night for him. He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy.”

She added at the time: “I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.”

Following his split from Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, the “Party Monster” performer has been linked to the likes of Yovanna Ventura, Rosalia, the Only Murders in the Building star and Angelina Jolie.

The Eternals actress and The Weeknd’s romance first made headlines in July 2021 after they were spotted on several dinner dates. Months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021 that the California native “lights up” while discussing their budding relationship.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” the insider added, noting that the Canada native is “in awe of” the Oscar winner and that “things could turn romantic.”

“She’s definitely warming toward Abel,” the source told Us at the time. “He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

Amid speculation about the pair’s dating status, eagle-eyed fans believed that the musician discussed their love on his Dawn FM record, which was released in January 2022.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star,” The Weeknd sang on his “Here We Go… Again” single. “I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell. But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I’d never fall / But here we go again.”

Scroll below to relive the Grammy nominee’s dating history through the years: