She’s a pro. Angelina Jolie knew exactly how to dodge a question about The Weeknd while keeping her cool.

During a virtual press junket for her new role in Marvel Studio’s Eternals on Monday, October 25, Jolie, 46, was asked about her six kids and how excited they are about the cool parts of her life — including her relationship with the 31-year-old famous singer (born Abel Tesfaye).

“Were they more excited that you are in the Eternals [movie] or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” E!’s Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester asked.

Jolie, who is the mother of Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, didn’t address her latest rumored romance, though. “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” the action star winner replied. “They’re very excited about this film.”

The interview quickly moved on to her daughters borrowing her clothes, and that’s likely because the relationship between her and the “Blinding Lights” crooner isn’t too serious yet, an insider dished exclusively to Us Weekly in late September.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” the source explained, adding that the Grammy winner “is in awe of” the Oscar winner.

Though the Marvel star was “playing down talk of anything serious” at the time, those in her inner circle “believe things could turn romantic.”

Friends say they’re happy to see the activist enjoying her life, the source said. Jolie hasn’t dated much since she split from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after their romance started in 2005, instead focusing on parenting, activism and her film career. Though she’s finally stepping back into the dating pool, she is not seriously dating anyone, an insider told Us last month.

“Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time,” the source revealed in September. “There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”

In addition to starring in Marvel Studios’ next superhero blockbuster, due in theaters November 5, the Girl, Interrupted star recently joined Instagram to be more vocal about her activism.

Of course, the proud mother of six can’t resist sharing a few photos of her kids. She proudly showed off Zahara and Shiloh in early September doing their “summer reading,” paging through Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and Akala’s The Dark Lady, respectively.