Getting back out there! Angelina Jolie is having a blast dating again after her divorce from Brad Pitt, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time,” the insider tells Us of the Oscar winner, 46. “There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”

The Salt star and the World War Z actor, 57, called it quits in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair, who went public with their romance in 2005, were both declared legally single in April 2019, but they’re still hammering out the details of their divorce settlement.

“She wasn’t interested in dating anyone for years after the divorce because she was so busy being a mom and staying on top of her career,” the source adds of the Maleficent actress. The Unbroken director shares six children with Pitt: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Though Jolie has previously discussed retiring from acting, she’s kept her slate full for the past few years with movies including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Eternals, which is due in theaters next month.

She’s also been spending time with The Weeknd, whom she was first spotted with in July. At the time, an insider told Us that the duo had dinner together for a “business meeting,” but their relationship seems to have deepened since then.

“Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on,” a source exclusively told Us last month of Jolie and the 31-year-old “Blinding Lights” crooner (born Abel Tesfaye). “She’s definitely warming toward Abel. He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her.”

No matter what happens with the Grammy winner, the first insider says the Wanted star is just happy that she feels settled enough to start dating again.

“She never put a time stamp or formal expectation on when that would change,” the source explains. “It had to be organic, and that’s exactly what ended up happening.”

For more on Jolie’s return to dating life, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.