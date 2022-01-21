Finding his inspiration! As fans dig through The Weeknd‘s new album for lyrics alluding to Angelina Jolie, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the musician finds the actress “to be the ultimate muse.”

The pair “have more things in common than people would think,” the insider tells Us, noting that hints of their bond can be found in his new album, Dawn FM.

The source continued, “Angelina and The Weeknd have had a few meetups, but there is nothing romantic going on between them — at least that’s what friends are told.”

The Grammy winner, 31, was first spotted spending time with Jolie, 46, in July 2021. The duo were later seen grabbing dinner and at concerts together.

According to the source, The Weeknd and Jolie initially formed a connection because her children are fans of the songwriter, adding, “They’re crazy about him and they love him and his music. They’ve all become quite buddy buddy, and the kids find it so cool that their mom has a connection with The Weeknd.”

The Maleficent star, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with ex Brad Pitt, has previously dodged questions about her love life amid romance rumors.

In October 2021, Jolie was asked whether her children were more excited about her appearance in Marvel’s Eternals or her relationship with the Canada native.

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” the filmmaker replied during an interview with E!’s Daily Pop. “They’re very excited about this film.”

One month earlier, a second source revealed to Us that Jolie was “warming” toward The Weeknd.

“He’s been pouring on the charm and going out of his way to impress her,” the insider shared, adding that the California native was “playing down talk of anything serious” at the time. “Both Angie and Abel are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on.”

Earlier this month, the twosome made headlines when fans speculated that The Weeknd’s “Here We Go… Again,” a new song from his album Dawn FM, was inspired by his newfound relationship with Jolie.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star / I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell,” The Weeknd sang on the track, which was released on January 7. “But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I’d never fall / But here we go again.”

For more on The Weeknd and Jolie's surprising bond, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.