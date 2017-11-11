Moving on! The Weeknd was photographed out with Justin Bieber‘s ex Yovanna Ventura on Friday, November 10, one day after he was spotted holding hands with the model.

A source who was at French Montana‘s birthday party on Thursday, November 9, tells Us Weekly exclusively that the “Party Monster” singer, 27 — who recently split with Selena Gomez — got cozy with Ventura at the bash at a Beverly Hills mansion.

“The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night,” the source tells Us. “They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands.”

A second source tells Us, “He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night.”

The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) stepped out again with Ventura on Friday night — the pair was photographed sitting in the back seat of an SUV as they left Hyde nightclub (a pal of Ventura’s sat in the front seat).

The Miami native, 21, dated Bieber back in 2015, shortly after he was linked to Kylie Jenner. The “Sorry” singer, 23, has now rekindled his relationship with Gomez, who split with The Weeknd at the end of October after dating for 10 months.

Bieber and the “Wolves” singer, 25, who dated on and off for three years until their split in 2014, reconnected after Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in June.

“He was concerned and, as a friend, checked in,” a Bieber source told Us earlier this month. “They started hanging out again. They just care about each other.”

Another source told Us that while the “Starboy” singer “trusted Selena,” he “really didn’t trust Justin.” But an insider says that despite his feelings, Gomez and The Weeknd ended things amicably: “It wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin.”

