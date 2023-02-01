'So Happy'! Inside Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart’s ‘Amazing Connection’

Feeling good! Selena Gomez and Andrew “Drew” Taggart are going strong after sparking a romance in early 2023, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Selena and Drew have an amazing connection,” the insider says. “They’re so happy to have gone with their guts and jumped in to give this a try.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and the Chainsmokers musician, 33, are “both very into each other,” the source adds.

Taggart is “such a nice guy,” the insider tells Us, noting that Gomez “loves that” about him.

Us exclusively broke the news on January 16 that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the DJ are dating.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told Us at the time, pointing out that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”

The Princess Protection Program actress’ date nights with Taggart are equally as mellow, with the source revealing that they “go bowling and to the movies” when together.

Gomez, for her part, is “so affectionate” with the Syracuse University alum, the insider explained, noting that the duo are “having a lot of fun” as a couple.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” songstress and Taggart went public with their romance on January 17 when they stepped out in New York City. The twosome were photographed at The Gutter bowling alley in the Big Apple on a day date.

Later that week, the Rare Beauty founder was seen holding hands with her new beau while enjoying dinner in the city. The couple dined at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York on January 21, according to photos obtained by Us.

Taggart’s relationship with Gomez came four months after Us exclusively confirmed that he was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. The EDM artist’s romance with Eve, 24, began as a “casual summer fling,” an insider told Us in September 2022.

The model and the rocker’s low-key relationship fizzled out before Taggart pursued Gomez. It was “totally amicable,” the source told Us of the former flames, adding that both Eve and Taggart were “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

The former Disney Channel star, for her part, dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. She briefly romanced Niall Horan and Charlie Puth before starting a relationship with The Weeknd in January 2017. Gomez and the “Save Your Tears” crooner, 32, called it quits in October of that year.

Check out the exclusive video above for more details on Gomez and Taggart’s budding romance — and pick up the latest Us Weekly issue, on newsstands now.