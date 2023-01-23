Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart's Relationship Timeline

A surprising connection. Selena Gomez‘s romance with Andrew “Drew” Taggart quickly became a topic of conversation after Us Weekly broke the news that they are dating.

In January 2023, a source exclusively told Us that Gomez and Taggart started seeing each other after the Chainsmokers musician called it quits with Eve Jobs.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the insider revealed. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

At the time, the source noted that Taggart’s split from Jones was “totally amicable” following several months of dating. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the California native wiped her ex-boyfriend from her social media feed amid the news about his new flame.

The Disney Channel alum, for her part, previously made headlines for her high-profile romance with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber initially started dating in 2010 and were on and off over the years before their final split in 2018. After their breakup, the Canada native reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot that same year.

Meanwhile, the Texas native was linked to DJ Zedd and The Weeknd before sparking romance rumors with her Only Murders in the Building costar Aaron Dominguez. Gomez defended her friendship with Dominguez after online trolls sent him hateful messages while they filmed the hit Hulu series.

“We had just started working together,” she told the Los Angeles Times in March 2021. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

The Rare Beauty founder later detailed how her personal life has come with its set of challenges.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Gomez continued: “I’m just really happy with who I am. I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different. It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are. I don’t know if that’s gonna be every year for me. Maybe it is. But I just feel like I’m constantly growing in the right direction.”

Scroll down to see Gomez and Taggart’s full relationship timeline: