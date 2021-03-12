Calling off the trolls! Selena Gomez reacted to rumors that she is dating her Only Murders in the Building costar Aaron Dominguez after social media users berated him.

“We had just started working together,” the Disney Channel alum, 28, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, March 11. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

While Gomez seemingly sidestepped the question of her status with Dominguez, she later clarified that she is single. “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now,” she noted.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer and the Shaft star were linked in February after they were spotted filming their upcoming Hulu series in New York City. The comedy — also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short — follows three true crime-obsessed strangers who team up to solve a murder in their Manhattan apartment building.

Dominguez, for his part, responded to backlash from multiple social media users in February amid speculation about his relationship with Gomez. “Yo ugly ass boy, stay the f—k away from Selena. She deserves better,” one person wrote in a DM, which the actor then posted via his Instagram Story. He reacted to the vitriol by retorting, “LOL,” along with a laughing emoji.

His carefree attitude did not stop the hateful messages though. He shared another that he received the following day, which referenced Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez,” the post read. “We love to see the downgrade.”

Dominguez commented on the trolls’ persistence in a since-deleted post: “Good morning. These kids don’t take a break.” He later shared two photos of himself via Instagram with the caption, “Remain Unfazed Happy Friday.” He then asked his followers to “spread love.”

Gomez dated Bieber, 27, on and off from 2011 to 2018. She split from The Weeknd in October 2017 after 10 months.

The Monte Carlo star sparked romance rumors with NBA player Jimmy Butler in December 2020 after the two were spotted hanging out in New York. She was also linked to pal Dylan O’Brien in August of that year after she mentioned she had been talking to a “cute boy” on her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef. Fans speculated she was referring to the Teen Wolf alum, 29, due to the pair’s social media interactions.