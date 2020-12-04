United front! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) clapped back at haters who called for fans to troll her social media page in support of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The couple both shared statements on their Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 3, in response to a video a young woman posted asking her followers to rally behind Gomez, 28, and attack Hailey, 24.

“This is the time where they will not be turning off comments,” the girl said, referencing an Instagram Live that Hailey had planned to do. “So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

The “Yummy” singer, 26, shared the girl’s hurtful video in hopes of showing how mean some people can be online.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” he began his message. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

The Canadian crooner split from Gomez in March 2018 after dating on and off for eight years. Justin married Hailey six months after his breakup from the “Ice Cream” singer, having rekindled his relationship with the model in June of that year. The married couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

Justin noted on Thursday that it’s “extremely hard” to take the high road when he sees “people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

The “Baby” singer revealed that despite the hateful video, there are good people who balance out the bad.

“As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading ,shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer,” he concluded. “We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

The Drop the Mic cohost reposted her husband’s statement and released one of her own, saying, “I usually sta quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health].”

After seeing the level of conviction the video troll had toward her, however, she chose to speak out.

“It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

Hailey added that her goal is to “support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!”

She concluded: “Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love and happiness in this life!”

Despite dealing with haters, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October that Justin and Hailey have gotten closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hailey and Justin are absolutely in love,” the insider said. “Justin is in a peaceful place and Hailey has been an amazing influence on him.”