Shooting her shot? Selena Gomez was recently spotted on a date with NBA star Jimmy Butler in New York City, according to multiple reports.

An eyewitness told the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, which has more than 445,000 followers and has been featured in The New York Times and other publications, that the pair had dinner together in mid-November at Lucien, a French-style restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village.

After the sighting gained traction on social media, E! News reported on Tuesday, December 1, that the pop star, 28, and the Miami Heat small forward, 31, actually “hung out a few times” during her trip to the Big Apple, where she began filming the upcoming Hulu show Only Murders in the Building in October.

Gomez has not publicly dated anyone since Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. (The “Holy” singer, 26, married Hailey Baldwin a few months after he and Gomez called it quits for good.)

In September, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer said in a YouTube video with makeup artist Nikkie “NikkieTutorials” de Jager that dating was “hard in quarantine” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just funny because I release things that say ‘I want a boyfriend’ and stuff. People say that and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though,’” she explained at the time. “Guys are a lot of work. … Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care.”

Prior to being linked to Butler, who welcomed daughter Rylee in October 2019 with then-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak, Gomez sparked romance rumors with her longtime friend Dylan O’Brien. She told viewers of her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, in August that she had been talking to a “cute boy,” whom many fans suspected to be the Maze Runner star, 29, due to their friendly social media interactions. However, two months later, Gomez, who also had a high-profile relationship with The Weeknd in 2017, confirmed that she was still single.

Us Weekly has reached out to Gomez and Butler’s reps for comment.