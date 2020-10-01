Jailey shipper! Hilaria Baldwin believes her niece Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has found true love with husband Justin Bieber.

The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1, that she doesn’t need to give the couple marriage advice because they know how to handle their relationship.

“I try not to give too much marriage advice because you know what? They’ve known each other for so long, so they have it,” Hilaria said. “I think one of the things that I’ve learned over the years is everybody’s just so different and the kind of person that I would choose may be different from the kind of person that you would choose, and as long as it makes you happy and as long as that person’s happy, just smile. Make it work out.”

Hilaria tied the knot with Alec Baldwin in 2012. The couple share children Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 weeks. The Saturday Night Live star also shares daughter Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

She continued, “I mean, as we all know, relationships are tough. They’re really tough and as long as you both want to make it work out, then you’re good.”

Hilaria added that Hailey, 23, and Justin, 26, are a “magical” couple who have an “amazing” relationship. “They are definitely soulmates,” she said.

The model and Justin first tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. One year later, they exchanged vows for the second time in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

The “Holy” singer celebrated the first anniversary of their second wedding with a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man,” he captioned a photo of the duo at their South Carolina ceremony. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Hailey replied to the post in the comments section and called Justin her “person.” She wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane