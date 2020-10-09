Through thick and thin! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) relationship has gotten stronger throughout the coronavirus quarantine, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Hailey and Justin are absolutely in love,” the source says. “Justin is in a peaceful place and Hailey has been an amazing influence on him.”

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 30, have bonded during their at-home time.

“Being able to spend even more time together in quarantine has brought them even closer together than they were before,” the insider adds.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and had a big ceremony a year later in South Carolina, have love and support from their family, including Hailey’s aunt Hilaria Baldwin.

“I try not to give too much marriage advice because you know what? They’ve known each other for so long, so they have it,” Baldwin exclusively told Us this month, calling the pair a “magical” couple.

The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 36, who married Alec Baldwin in 2012 and shares five children with the actor, revealed that her niece has an “amazing” relationship with the “Yummy” singer.

“They are definitely soulmates,” she added.

The lovebirds, who are on the cover of Vogue Italia’s October issue, gushed about each other in their anniversary tributes last month.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man,” the Canadian crooner, 26, wrote via Instagram in September. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.

The 23-year-old model shared a series of photos from the couple’s big day in 2019, writing, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊.”

For more on Justin and Hailey's relationship journey, watch the video above