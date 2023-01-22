Date night! Selena Gomez and Andrew “Drew” Taggart were spotted enjoying dinner in New York City on Saturday, January 21.

The pair stopped at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. The new couple were spotted holding hands in photos obtained by Us Weekly.

The night on the town marks their second date in one week. The Rare Beauty singer, 30, and the Chainsmokers musician, 33, were seen enjoying a bowling date at The Gutter in New York City on Tuesday, January 17. Gomez and Taggart kept the outing casual, with Gomez rocking a black sweatsuit while the DJ donned a long-sleeve green shirt and dark pants.

Us exclusively confirmed their budding romance earlier this month. The two are “very casual and low-key,” a source told Us on January 16, explaining that the Only Murders in the Building star and her new beau “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” the insider explained.

“They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together,” the source added. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.

Taggart’s new relationship with Gomez comes four months after Us exclusively confirmed that the EDM artist was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs.

The model, 24, and Taggart’s romance was a “casual summer fling,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2022. Their spark fizzled out before the DJ began seeing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Taggart and Eve’s breakup was “totally amicable,” the source told Us, adding that the exes are “friends” who are both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

Prior to his romances with Gomez and Eve, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed his split from DJ Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.

Gomez, for her part, dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018 and was periodically linked to Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Zedd. While on a break from Bieber, 28, she dated The Weeknd for nine months in 2017.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been open about getting her heart broken, but she said painful breakups won’t stop her from looking for love. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” Gomez said during a November 2022 episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

She concluded: “I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”