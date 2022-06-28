Mixing business with pleasure! After more than a decade of friendship, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne took their bond to the next level when the model joined season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

After Delevingne’s casting was announced, the Spring Breakers actress gushed about getting to work with her close friend. “We just did our first day together yesterday. It’s so fun,” the performer told Extra in December 2021. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

Co-creator John Hoffman also hinted that sparks may fly between Gomez and Delevingne’s characters ahead of the Hulu show’s return. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” he told Vanity Fair in May 2022. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”

During the sophomore season, which premiered in June 2022, Gomez’s character Mabel quickly connects with newcomer Alice after the gallery owner reaches out to her on social media. The potential romance causes Mabel to reconsider her future with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), who doesn’t appear in the first two episodes of season 2.

The Paper Towns star also discussed what it was like to explore a romance with Gomez on OMITB. “I mean … it’s Selena. When you’re acting and you’re doing it with someone you don’t know, that’s kind of weird I guess. Or sometimes it’s not weird?” Delevingne told Vogue Singapore in June 2022. “I guess it was just fun and we enjoyed it and we had a really nice time doing it and it was easy.”

At the time, Delevingne offered a glimpse into how her and Gomez spent their time together when cameras weren’t rolling.

“It was kind of the same ritual everyday. Me and Selena would be doing our makeup together, so we’d just be chatting and gossiping, laughing and playing music. There wasn’t much of a ritual,” she noted. “Even if it’s a really intense day, doing comedy and acting with one of my best friends — you can’t really go wrong? And also I don’t really feel like the character was that much of a stretch for me, which is cool. I really enjoyed it, it was really fun. I just had the best days ever.”

