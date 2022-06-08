Move over, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Cara Delevingne and singer Minke are the latest pair to engage in a steamy makeout session on the Italian Rivera.

The model, 29, and the artist, 30, were photographed kissing while enjoying the warm weather out on a veranda of the Hotel Splendido in Portofino, Italy on Tuesday, June 7. The Suicide Squad star held a glass drink in her hand while the singer-songwriter gripped a book, a black sweater thrown over her arm.

Delevingne — who dated Ashley Benson from 2018 to May 2020, St. Vincent from December 2014 to September 2016, and was publicly linked to Michelle Rodriguez in early 2014 — defined her sexuality in a June 2020 interview with Variety. (The Carnival Row actress has also been linked to Harry Styles and U.K. musician Jake Bugg, among other stars.)

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she told the outlet. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

However, the PUMA collaborator wasn’t always as confident in her identity, telling Paper Magazine in May 2021 that she struggled with the emotions around her sexuality when she was younger.

“Growing up, I didn’t feel a lot of pride at all – I was quite scared. I was fearful. I was in hiding. I think many people in the community know what it’s like to have to hide part of yourself,” she revealed, adding, “So to be proud is to really be able to feel free to shout from the rooftop, ‘This is who I am, take it or leave it. I love myself.’ And there is nothing anyone can do about it. I think that’s truly inspirational.”

Though Delevingne and Minke’s public makeout session has sparked romance rumors, the Paper Towns star is also known for her affection with her friends.

In January, she was briefly linked to Sienna Miller when the two were spotted kissing while out in New York City — an updated picture from the one they posed for nine years earlier at the 2013 Met Gala.

Delevingne has also been photographed, on various occasions, kissing other A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Paris Jackson and Jaden Smith — none of whom ever revealed they were anything more than friends with the U.K. supermodel.

For her part, Minke previously praised Delevingne’s ex St. Vincent in a 2018 interview with The Last Magazine, in which she paid tribute to feminist musicians who play instruments.

“We are starting to do that now with St. Vincent and Anna Calvi, and that’s amazing,” the “Gold Angel” singer shared at the time. “I still can’t quite figure out why that hasn’t happened before.”