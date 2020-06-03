Owning her sexuality. Cara Delevingne is opening up about identifying as pansexual, meaning that she’s attracted to any gender.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” the model, 27, tells Variety in a new interview published on Wednesday, June 3. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

The Carnival Row actress later added that she “never thought” she needed to come out. In 2017, she shared with Glamour magazine that when she revealed she was sexually fluid, people thought that meant she was gay.

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gay,'” she said at the time to the magazine. “A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s ‘So you’re just gay, right?’ [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ … Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed.”

In 2016, while in a relationship with St. Vincent, the singer revealed to Vogue magazine that she never understood the depth of love and her identity until then. “As a child, I used gay as a bad world, as in, ‘that’s so gay.’ All my friends did,” she said at the time. “If people want to say I’m gay, that’s great. But we’re all liquid — we change, we grow.”

Delevingne, who also previously dated actress Michelle Rodriguez, was in a relationship with Ashley Benson for the last two years. Us Weekly confirmed they called it quits in early May. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, has since moved on with G-Eazy. When she started getting messages of hate about moving on, Delevingne came to her defense.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the Suicide Squad star wrote via Instagram Stories on May 14. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”