Dunzo! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits after nearly two years together.

In Touch confirmed on Wednesday, May 6, that the 27-year-old model and the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum pulled the plug on their romance. The pair first sparked relationship rumors in August 2018, when they were spotted showing PDA at Heathrow Airport in London. Nearly one year later, Delevingne finally confirmed their love with a special announcement during Pride Month.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told E! News in June 2019 after sharing a sweet video of herself giving Benson a big kiss. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Four months later, the Carnival Row star gushed about the “incredible” feeling of being in love during a candid interview with Elle UK.

“I’m just better when I’m in love,” she told the publication in October 2019. “That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

Despite her public declarations of affection, fans began to wonder whether the pair were on the outs a few months later when Delevingne shared a not-so-cryptic breakup announcement on Twitter. The supermodel quickly took down the tweet, without commenting on whether or not she had been hacked. However, Benson addressed the confusing statement in an Instagram comment, replying to a curious fan with a simple “nope.”

Speculation of a split continued just before the new year, when fans noticed that Delevingne wasn’t at her girlfriend’s birthday bash in London. When a concerned follower asked why the model was missing from the Spring Breakers star’s series of photos, Benson kept her answer short and sweet. “She has a job,” she told fans in December 2019.

Though she was absent from the celebration, Delevingne still gushed over Benson with a loving birthday message. “There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”

Benson was previously linked to Ryan Good, Nat Wolff and PLL costar Tyler Blackburn, while Delevingne had long-term relationships with St. Vincent singer Annie Clark and Michelle Rodriguez.