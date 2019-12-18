Smooth sailing! Cara Delevingne gave her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, a romantic 30th birthday tribute on Wednesday, December 18, amid rumors the couple had parted ways.
The model, 27, posted a series of photos featuring Benson — including a picture of the duo kissing in a bathtub and another snapshot of them holding hands.
“Happy birthday @ashleybenson,” Delevingne captioned the post. “There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters. It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”
She signed off the sweet message, “I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.”
Break up rumors swirled around the couple after someone hacked Delevingne’s Twitter account on December 9 and posted, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The tweet was deleted soon after. The Pretty Little Liars alum confirmed on December 10 that they were still together after a person asked on Instagram if the couple “broke up.” The Spring Breakers star responded, “nope.”
However, fans were still concerned the pair had split after Benson posted a series of photos with her close friends via Instagram on December 12. Delevingne was notably absent from the pictures. One fan commented “where’s Cara,” to which Benson replied, “She has a job.”
The Paper Towns star and Benson met while shooting the film Her Smell in 2018. Delevingne told Marie Claire in August that their relationship happened organically. “We weren’t looking for it,” she explained. “It was really just very authentic and natural.”
The couple were first linked after they were spotted leaving Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party together in August 2018. Days later, they were photographed kissing at a London airport. A source confirmed to Us Weekly two months later that the pair were official.
“This is the first girl she’s [Benson] ever dated,” the insider revealed. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”
Delevingne has been open about her feelings for the Pixels actress on social media. In April, Delevingne called Benson her “true love” on Instagram while blasting homophobic trolls who criticized their relationship.
“You are f—king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s—t to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram,” Delevingne wrote at the time. “I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”